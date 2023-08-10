Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.29. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 450,717 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,974,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 555,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 419,657 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 766,363 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

