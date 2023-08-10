Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,316 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

