Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,927 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 185.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

