Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

