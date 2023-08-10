Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.6 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.