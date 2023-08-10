Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.