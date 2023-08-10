Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ABB by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $278,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBNY opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

