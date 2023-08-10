Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $100.09 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

