Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,490 shares of company stock worth $163,032. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

