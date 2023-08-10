Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.1 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

