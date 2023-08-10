Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,259 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $200.44 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

