Assetmark Inc. Buys 12,680 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $519,894,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $610,033,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

TRP stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 388.89%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

