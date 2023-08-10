Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,768 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after buying an additional 153,043 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $11,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

BeiGene Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock valued at $556,876,818. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

