Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,734 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 108.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,676,050 shares of company stock valued at $187,644,605 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

