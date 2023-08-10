Assetmark Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $194.85 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.50.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

