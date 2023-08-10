Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $67,778,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Vale by 24,177.5% during the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,241,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,614 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

