Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

