Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 461.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

