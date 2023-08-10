Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVI opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.