Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $229.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.