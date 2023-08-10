Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $316.98 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.57.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.