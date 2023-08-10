Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,368,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 344,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $54,502,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.