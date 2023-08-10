Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 283.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Essent Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

