Assetmark Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

