Assetmark Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 326.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,220 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

NYSE:STM opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

