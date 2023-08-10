Assetmark Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 311.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

