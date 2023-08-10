Assetmark Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.99 and a one year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

