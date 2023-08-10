Assetmark Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $56,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

