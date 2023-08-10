Assetmark Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,517,730,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $702.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

