Assetmark Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LEA opened at $151.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,802 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

