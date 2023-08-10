Assetmark Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Ball Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE BALL opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BALL
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.