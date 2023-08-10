Assetmark Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 150.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

