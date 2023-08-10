Assetmark Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

