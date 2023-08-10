Assetmark Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 180,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 352,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

