Assetmark Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

