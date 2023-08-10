Assetmark Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.