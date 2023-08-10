Assetmark Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,880,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,718 shares of company stock worth $60,696,499. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.41 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

