Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

