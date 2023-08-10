Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,304 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after buying an additional 5,405,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $94,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.33, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

