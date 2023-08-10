Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,164,840,000.

Shares of LCTU opened at $49.18 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

