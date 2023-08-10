Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

