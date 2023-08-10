Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Hess Stock Up 1.9 %

HES stock opened at $156.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

