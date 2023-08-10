Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,540 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Shell by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,041,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 133.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

