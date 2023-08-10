Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,831 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $62.76 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.