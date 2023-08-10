Assetmark Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $774.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $779.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.