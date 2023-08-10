Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,957 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,175,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entergy by 431.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 405,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.90 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

