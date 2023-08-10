Assetmark Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

