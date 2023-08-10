Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 34.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

