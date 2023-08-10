Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,563,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.