Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

